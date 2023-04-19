British ambassador talks about life in NK

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks (center) poses for a photo at the Korea Safety Leaders Forum at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Wednesday. (British Embassy in Seoul)

The British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks shared his life in North Korea, where he previously served as a foreign ambassador from 2018 to 2021, at a forum in Seoul on Wednesday.

At the Korea Safety Leaders Forum, Crooks showcased photographs of architecture, modern taxis and traditional North Korean liquors that he took in 2019.

He witnessed a huge gap between Pyongyang and the countryside in terms of people’s lifestyles, standards of living and infrastructure.