[Photo News] Dolphin with severed beak raises alarm over dolphin tourism

A dolphin with a severely damaged beak and fin was spotted on Monday off the southwestern shore of Jeju Island, raising concerns over dolphin tourism.
Photos of the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin and its herd taken by local media show that large parts of its beak and fin have been severed.
The injuries appear quite recent, with what appears to be blood still visible around the affected areas.
Jeju-based dolphin advocacy groups have argued that fishing boats and ferries severely harm dolphins by approaching too closely and chasing them to entertain tourists.
South Korean government guidelines state that, when either to the front or rear of the animal in relation to the direction it is moving in, boats cannot go within a 300-meter radius of a dolphin, and that they must stay within a single 60-degree segment. The guidelines limit proximity to a dolphin laterally to 50 meters on either side of the animal.
Approaching dolphins excessively close and breaking these rules is punishable by up to 2 million won ($1,516) in fines, a provision that went into force Wednesday.
Around 120 of the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins are reported to off the southwest coast of Jeju Island, and they are protected as an endangered species in South Korea.