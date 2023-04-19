[Photo News] Dolphin with severed beak raises alarm over dolphin tourism

A dolphin with severe injuries to its beak and fin (left) swims next to another dolphin off the coast of Yeongrak-ri, Seogwipo-si, Jeju Island on Monday. (Yonhap)

A dolphin with a severely damaged beak and fin was spotted on Monday off the southwestern shore of Jeju Island, raising concerns over dolphin tourism.

Photos of the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin and its herd taken by local media show that large parts of its beak and fin have been severed.

The injuries appear quite recent, with what appears to be blood still visible around the affected areas.

Jeju-based dolphin advocacy groups have argued that fishing boats and ferries severely harm dolphins by approaching too closely and chasing them to entertain tourists.