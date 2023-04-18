[Graphic News] Over 400 human rights activists murdered in 2022

A total of 401 human rights activists were killed in 2022, and about half of the killings took place in Colombia, according to the Guardian.

The UK daily quoted Front Line Defenders, a human rights group, and said Colombia’s 186 killings were followed by Ukraine (50), Mexico (45), Brazil (26) and Honduras (17) in that order.

The figure of 401 deaths across 26 countries in 2022 was a jump from 358 deaths in 30 countries the previous year.

Colombia saw more than three times the number of such murders than Ukraine, the Guardian pointed out.