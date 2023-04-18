Korea extends tax cut on fuel for 4 more months

A signboard at a gas station in Seoul shows a spike in prices of gasoline and diesel, Sunday. (Yonhap)

The Korean government will extend the current tax cut imposed on fuel until the end of August, the Finance Ministry announced Tuesday.

Fuel tax reductions -- namely a 25 percent cut for gasoline, and 37 percent cuts for diesel and the liquefied petroleum gas, butane -- which were to end in April, will last for another four months, considering the rising prices of oil since the OPEC+ producers announced a production cut, the ministry said.

The cut pulls down gasoline prices by 205 won ($0.16) per liter, diesel by 212 won and liquefied petroleum gas butane by 73 won. The scheme will last until Aug. 31.

The fuel tax cuts were implemented from November 2021 following the spiking of international oil prices.

At a National Assembly meeting held Monday, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho hinted at the possible tax cut extension, saying that higher fuel prices could be a burden for people's livelihoods.

It was reported earlier this month that the government might end the tax reduction scheme due to falling tax revenue.

"It is true that some thought the tax cuts should be dropped or reduced. But as global oil prices are on the rise again following the oil production cut from OPEC+, the price of gasoline has been soaring,” he said.

South Korea has been seeing a shortfall in tax revenue due to the slow economy. The fuel tax cuts have led to a drop in tax revenue worth 5.5 trillion won last year. It was projected that the government might try to secure more tax revenue by normalizing fuel taxes.

However, in light of the soaring fuel prices and volatility from the oil production cut, the government decided to extend the cuts.

According to Opinet, a website operated by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the retail prices of gasoline stood at an average of 1631.1 won in the second week of April, up 30.2 won than the week before. If the government had not extended the tax cut for fuel, the prices of gasoline would have spiked to over 1,800 won per liter.