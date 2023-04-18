Polish-Korean economic partnership gaining momentum: envoy

Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski delivers remarks at the third edition of the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Damdastudio)

The economic partnership between Poland and Korea is gaining momentum, said Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski at the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald on April 5.

"Poland shares many similarities with Korea in their histories, and both countries realize how to cooperate so as never to have a repetition in history," he said.

Ostaszewski highlighted recent partnerships in infrastructure, nuclear energy and defense projects. He emphasized the strategic partnership with Incheon for the solidarity transportation hub and cited a letter of intent to build a nuclear power plant as a significant example of the evolving Polish-Korean partnership.