National

Polish-Korean economic partnership gaining momentum: envoy

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 13:47       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 13:47
Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski delivers remarks at the third edition of the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Damdastudio)
The economic partnership between Poland and Korea is gaining momentum, said Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski at the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald on April 5.

"Poland shares many similarities with Korea in their histories, and both countries realize how to cooperate so as never to have a repetition in history," he said.

Ostaszewski highlighted recent partnerships in infrastructure, nuclear energy and defense projects. He emphasized the strategic partnership with Incheon for the solidarity transportation hub and cited a letter of intent to build a nuclear power plant as a significant example of the evolving Polish-Korean partnership.

Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski (right) and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young exchange greetings at the third edition of the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Damdastudio)
Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski (right) and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young exchange greetings at the third edition of the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Damdastudio)

He also mentioned Korean investments in Poland exceeding $7.5 billion and showcased two robots presented by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, manufactured by a Polish company. Ostaszewski described the collaboration as a successful example of how Poland and Korea can develop together. The ambassador also discussed changing geopolitics due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
