Director, cast of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ embark on world tour in Seoul

From left: Cast members of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt with director James Gunn attend a press conference as part of their promotional world tour, at Conrad Seoul, in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Marvel Studios’ superhero franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” began its world tour for film promotions in Seoul on Tuesday. Director James Gunn said the film will end the trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket.

“We chose to kick off our tour in Korea because I’ve never been to Korea and I wanted to come to Korea,” director James Gunn told reporters at the press conference held at the Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday.

Gunn said he is well aware of the “enormous fans in Korea” and their “wonderful support” for the film.

While the director has previously teased about closing the final chapter of the trilogy with the current team’s story, he said “Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3” will wrap it all up by telling the origins of Rocket.

“(The film) is gigantic (in scale) but emotional, intimate and close, so much different from other (previous films). Rocket has (appeared) through not just Guardians films but 'Avengers' and 'Thor,' and we have seen that he doesn’t really empathize with others. This film is about why he is (like that) and why he has changed to that,” Gunn said.

Saying that finalizing the movie franchise’s flagship masterpiece soundtrack was especially “hard” this time, he promises the bar has been raised.

“I kept changing the music. It was so difficult, but also the best soundtrack of all so far,” he said.

Chris Pratt, visiting South Korea for the first time in six years, showed excitement about showing the story of Rocket in the final film. Pratt plays lead role Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, Rocket's closest partner.

“We feel empathy to Rocket. This is an animated character, but he holds true emotion. Knowing that it is important to exhibit the pain and empathy, now we are really get to see this in full circle coming to the origin of Rocket. I feel so proud of James and excited that Marvel puts so much trust in him to show this animated character to carry the emotion,” Pratt said.

"Vol. 3" will show how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, the fierce warrior who is also the adopted daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora, said she feels “so sad” to leave the character behind.

“I love this character so much and I kind of feel bittersweetness. It has been an amazing run and I was very fortunate to play this role,” Gillan said .

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, said being featured in part of this superhero film was “very special,” and that her life has been changed.

“I’m so grateful for James and the cast. I’m happy with closing the chapter with this,” she said.

Pratt added that he feels a range of emotions and gratitude for the films.

“Not only for how much this role has changed my career, but also the relationships and friendships over the 10 years playing this character, I’m very satisfied with work we have done and what we have accomplished. We’re really at the top of the mountain and the view is beautiful,” Pratt said.

Gunn said he hopes to see more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises depicting more emotion.

“Hopefully, I’d like to see more action, humor and emotions from MCU superhero movies from now on,” he said.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in local theaters on May 3.