Rwanda Embassy in Seoul honors victims of 1994 genocide

Egide Gatari, a survivor of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda reads his testimony at the 29th anniversary of the genocide at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Rwandan Embassy in Seoul marked the 29th anniversary of a genocide that killed more than one million people, mostly Tutsi and moderate Hutu, among others.

Tutsi and Hutus are ethnic groups from the African Great Lakes region.

The Great Lakes region encompasses Burundi, Rwanda, northeastern Congo, Uganda, and northwestern Kenya and Tanzania.

On April 7, the embassy gathered more than 200 people at the War Memorial of Korea to participate in Kwibuka29.

"Kwibuka" means to remember in Kinyarwanda, the official language of Rwanda.

More than one million people were estimated to have perished, and an estimated 150,000 to 250,000 women were raped during the genocide, according to the UN.

The Kwibuka29 commemoration began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims, followed by a testimony from Egide Gatari, one of the survivors of the genocide.

Gatari is currently studying at the KDI School of Public Policy and Management in Korea.

Gatari’s strong testimony highlighted the importance of remembering the past and taking responsibility to build a safer world for the next generation.

"As a country with similar experiences and foundations, Korea will work side-by-side with Rwanda and the world toward a better future by achieving what Kwibuka teaches us," said Park Yong-min, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, in his remarks.

"I believe that not forgetting our darkest history and listening to the voices of the survivors is the beginning of making sure that it will never happen again," said Park.