Doosan Robotics on Monday launched a food and beverage collaboration robot that can aid basic operations in the kitchen. According to the company, the robot arm can lift up and carry objects weighing up to 5 kilograms with an operational reach of 90 centimeters. Doosan Robotic said it will look to expand the application of the robot arm to bakeries and fast food restaurants.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com