ReWorld Forum to explore sustainable future

The SDX Foundation, a nonprofit seeking sustainable growth based on digital transformation, said Sunday it will hold the ReWorld Forum in Seoul on April 26 under the themes of net-zero transition as well as environmental, social and corporate governance.

The upcoming forum will focus on exploring “transition finance,” which offers financial services to high carbon-emitting industries for their carbon-neutral transition.

In Asia alone, the market for transition finance is expected to reach $37 trillion by 2030 as an increasing number of financial firms are joining the global initiative.

High-profile figures are expected to join the event, including Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who serves as chairman of the presidential committee on carbon neutrality and green growth.

“We aim to nurture ReWorld Forum into an international event that develops ESG-based management,” said SDX Foundation Chairman Jhun Ha-jin.

“We will play a leading role in innovating transition finance, turning climate crisis into a new opportunity.”

During the forum, a voluntary rating system also will be unveiled to help small- and medium-sized firms to better respond to growing calls for carbon neutrality and ESG efforts overall.

The ReWorld Forum, launched last year, is held monthly to discuss ways to reduce carbon emissions in partnership with related industries, academics and research institutions.

The SDX Foundation said it aims to help voices of the private sector be better heard by the government and regulating authorities.

The monthly event was recently rebranded as the ReWorld Forum to better represent South Korea’s ESG efforts and to support the country's efforts to tackle global challenges, according to the foundation.