 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

ReWorld Forum to explore sustainable future

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Apr 16, 2023 - 14:00       Updated : Apr 16, 2023 - 14:00
SDX Foundation Chairman Jhun Ha-jin (SDX Foundation)
SDX Foundation Chairman Jhun Ha-jin (SDX Foundation)

The SDX Foundation, a nonprofit seeking sustainable growth based on digital transformation, said Sunday it will hold the ReWorld Forum in Seoul on April 26 under the themes of net-zero transition as well as environmental, social and corporate governance.

The upcoming forum will focus on exploring “transition finance,” which offers financial services to high carbon-emitting industries for their carbon-neutral transition.

In Asia alone, the market for transition finance is expected to reach $37 trillion by 2030 as an increasing number of financial firms are joining the global initiative.

High-profile figures are expected to join the event, including Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who serves as chairman of the presidential committee on carbon neutrality and green growth.

“We aim to nurture ReWorld Forum into an international event that develops ESG-based management,” said SDX Foundation Chairman Jhun Ha-jin.

“We will play a leading role in innovating transition finance, turning climate crisis into a new opportunity.”

During the forum, a voluntary rating system also will be unveiled to help small- and medium-sized firms to better respond to growing calls for carbon neutrality and ESG efforts overall.

The ReWorld Forum, launched last year, is held monthly to discuss ways to reduce carbon emissions in partnership with related industries, academics and research institutions.

The SDX Foundation said it aims to help voices of the private sector be better heard by the government and regulating authorities.

The monthly event was recently rebranded as the ReWorld Forum to better represent South Korea’s ESG efforts and to support the country's efforts to tackle global challenges, according to the foundation.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114