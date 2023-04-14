Indian envoy calls for S. Korea collaboration on startup ecosystem

Indian Ambassador to Soith Korea Amit Kumar delivers remarks at the Global Business Forum hosted by the Korea Herald at the Ambassador Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Damdastudio)

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar said Wednesday that collaboration with Korea on India's digital transformation would create synergy, highlighting his country's emergence as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

India has gone through a vast digital transformation in banking, health, finance and governance, along with the rise of startups in the country. India has more than 100 unicorns valued at $332 billion, and is ranked third globally in the number of unicorns, he said at the Global Business Forum hosted by the Korea Herald.

"Today, there are approximately 90,000 startups in India," said Kumar, asking Korean companies to work with Indian startups to advance competitiveness and innovation.

He cited a space technology startup called Agnikul that successfully test-fired the world’s first single-piece 3-D printed rocket engine, fully designed and manufactured in India.

"Another startup developed a smartphone-based application to scan the retina for detecting cataracts," he said, adding that the motivation behind developing the app was to overcome the shortage of eye doctors in rural India.

He introduced India's achievement in digital public goods based on open source and open APIs, as well as open standards bringing scale, speed and improved transparency to governance.

API is an application programming interface made publicly available to software developers. Open APIs are published on the internet and shared freely, allowing the owner of a network-accessible service to give universal access to consumers.

He shared India's experience of developing a cloud-based system to facilitate registration for appointments and vaccinations as real-time online dashboards called CoWIN.

CoWIN refers to the Indian government's web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, owned and operated by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India has offered the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to other developing countries," said Kumar.