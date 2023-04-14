[Herald Review] ‘Killing Romance,” a stress-relieving piece with kitschy comedy and nonsensical characters

Director Lee Won-seok’s upcoming fantasy comedy “Killing Romance” revolves around three characters -- chaebol scion Jonathan Na (Lee Sun-kyun), former superstar Hwang Yeo-rae (Lee Ha-nee) and long-time test taker Beom-woo (Gong Myung).

The plot starts with Yeo-rae abandoning her actor career after receiving critical reviews for her bad acting. She leaves Korea to go on vacation and lands in Quala Island, where Na is waiting to save her life -- and her heart.

The couple ties the knot and returns to Seoul, but Jonathan Na, a self-centered character who only cares about how Yeo-rae looks to others, locks her inside a huge mansion and even controls what she eats to make sure she doesn’t gain weight.

Yeo-rae, who decides to kill Jonathan, coincidentally meets hard-core Yeo-rae fan Beom-woo who lives next door and is the only member among the family and relatives that has failed to enter Seoul National University.

The plot seems flat but with kitschy comedy scences, vivid-color outfits, set design and computer graphics as well as musical-like scene changes and impromptu ad-lib lines, the film offers unprecedented joy, as if one is reading the comic book.

Director Lee, known for his kitschy element in comedy films like in 2013 romantic comedy “How to Use Guys with Secret Tips,” has returned with similar concept but different joy of comedy film in six years.