Jung Kyung-ho, Jo Woo-jin comedy film ‘Boss’ starts shooting

Jung Kyung-ho of TvN’s hit TV drama “Crash Course in Romance” (2023) and Jo Woo-jin from 2022 Netflix series “Narco-Saints” will join forces for the upcoming comedy film tentatively named “Boss."

According to production firm Hive Media Corp., the actors began shooting earlier this month.

“Boss” revolves around a gangster group called Sikgu and the members trying to escape the election of choosing the next leader as they try to live different lives.

Jo plays the gang’s No. 2, Soon-tae, who wants to open a Chinese restaurant, while Jung plays Kang-pyo, who returns to the group 10 years after killing a betrayer and appears set to be the next leader of the group. Park Ji-hwan plays another candidate for the leadership, as the only one who actually wants to be the boss.

The film is led by director Ra Hee-chan, who previously directed comedy flick “Going by the Book” in 2017.

“I’m very excited and also worried at the same time to play in the comedy, but I’m expecting synergy with my fellow actors,” said Jo.

Jung said, “I’m happy to play Kang-pyo, a type of a character I have never played before, and I’ll do my best with the fellow actors.”