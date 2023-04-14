 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Jung Kyung-ho, Jo Woo-jin comedy film ‘Boss’ starts shooting

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 17:39       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 17:39
Cast members of
Cast members of "Boss" pose for a photo. (Hive Media Corp.)

Jung Kyung-ho of TvN’s hit TV drama “Crash Course in Romance” (2023) and Jo Woo-jin from 2022 Netflix series “Narco-Saints” will join forces for the upcoming comedy film tentatively named “Boss."

According to production firm Hive Media Corp., the actors began shooting earlier this month.

“Boss” revolves around a gangster group called Sikgu and the members trying to escape the election of choosing the next leader as they try to live different lives.

Jo plays the gang’s No. 2, Soon-tae, who wants to open a Chinese restaurant, while Jung plays Kang-pyo, who returns to the group 10 years after killing a betrayer and appears set to be the next leader of the group. Park Ji-hwan plays another candidate for the leadership, as the only one who actually wants to be the boss.

The film is led by director Ra Hee-chan, who previously directed comedy flick “Going by the Book” in 2017.

“I’m very excited and also worried at the same time to play in the comedy, but I’m expecting synergy with my fellow actors,” said Jo.

Jung said, “I’m happy to play Kang-pyo, a type of a character I have never played before, and I’ll do my best with the fellow actors.”



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114