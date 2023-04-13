[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (US) Opened April 12 Action Directed by Charles F. Stahelski Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends who turned into foes.

“Lonely Castle in the Mirror” (Japan) Opened April 12 Animation/Fantasy Directed by Hara Keiichi Based on the Japanese novel of same title by Mizuki Tsujimura, the film tells the story of seven teenagers in a tranquil neighborhood in Tokyo. After discovering that their bedroom mirrors are shining, they touch the mirror and are pulled into a new sanctuary where they are confronted with a set of clues.

“Rebound” (South Korea) Opened April 5 Drama Directed by Jang Hang-joon Kang Yang-hyun (Ahn Jae-hong), a former basketball player and public service worker, returns to his alma mater as a newly recruited basketball coach to take charge of a team on the verge of disbandment. It’s not an easy journey.