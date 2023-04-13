[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“John Wick: Chapter 4”
(US)
Opened April 12
Action
Directed by Charles F. Stahelski
Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends who turned into foes.
“Lonely Castle in the Mirror”
(Japan)
Opened April 12
Animation/Fantasy
Directed by Hara Keiichi
Based on the Japanese novel of same title by Mizuki Tsujimura, the film tells the story of seven teenagers in a tranquil neighborhood in Tokyo. After discovering that their bedroom mirrors are shining, they touch the mirror and are pulled into a new sanctuary where they are confronted with a set of clues.
“Rebound”
(South Korea)
Opened April 5
Drama
Directed by Jang Hang-joon
Kang Yang-hyun (Ahn Jae-hong), a former basketball player and public service worker, returns to his alma mater as a newly recruited basketball coach to take charge of a team on the verge of disbandment. It’s not an easy journey.
“Suzume”
(Japan)
Opened March 8
Adventure/Animation
Directed by Makoto Shinkai
“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.