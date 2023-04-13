[Graphic News] Gold bar sales at all-time high

Investors are buying more gold as prices rise to an all-time high.
According to the banking industry, gold bars sold at KB Kookmin, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup from April 3-6 stood at 2.49 billion won ($1.89 million).
Gold bar sales at the four major banks increased from 1.98 billion won in January to 3.29 billion won in February and 3.95 billion won in March.
Gold prices have risen as investors kept an eye on safe assets due to instability in global financial markets.
