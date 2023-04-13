[KH Explains] NCSoft, Kakao Games clash over copyright infringement

NCSoft and Kakao Games -- two of the biggest game companies in South Korea -- are clashing over the issue of copyright infringement as the companies have taken the case to court.

NCSoft filed a lawsuit against XL Games and its parent company Kakao Games with the Seoul Central District Court on April 5, claiming that the game developers’ ArcheAge War imitated the content and system of NCSoft’s Lineage 2M. NCSoft is seeking compensation of 1.1 billion won ($830,000), according to industry sources.

“NCSoft judged that ArcheAge War went beyond similarities in genre and stole and plagiarized the intellectual property rights of NCSoft. NCSoft decided to file a lawsuit to protect the company’s IP after analyzing the issue and discussing it with internal and external experts,” NCSoft said in a statement.

NCSoft added that the legal measure was a necessary step to establish a clear standard for game content copyrights to not only protect the company’s IPs but also strengthen the competitiveness of the Korean game industry.

Kakao Games released a rebuttal shortly after, stating that NCSoft’s claims do not violate the law as they are about certain in-game factors that have been used widely for similar genre games and that the company will respond to the lawsuit accordingly.

“XL Games is a company that has stuck with the MMORPG genre without the boundaries of platforms for over 20 years, launched multiple games in the domestic and overseas markets and stored development know-how,” said Kakao Games in a statement.

MMORPG stands for massively multiplayer online role-playing game. NCSoft is well known for its hit game Lineage, an MMORPG set in a medieval fantasy world released in 1998, and different versions of the Lineage series that followed Korea’s first-generation MMORPG.

Behind the names of the companies, CEO of XL Games Song Jae-kyung is at the heart of the feud. Song established XL Games in 2003. He was dubbed "the father of Lineage" as he is credited with creating MMORPGs with Kim Taek-jin, founder and CEO of NCSoft.

Many gamers of ArcheAge have posted comments about how similar ArcheAge War is to Lineage 2M in an online community.

“Isn’t ArcheAge War doing too much copying and pasting? Although it is a Lineage-like (game), I have never seen a game like this,” one user wrote.