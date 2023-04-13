MMCA Director Youn Bum-mo offers to resign: reports

Youn Bum-mo, the director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea recently offered to resign from his post during a meeting with Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-gyoon, local media reported Thursday.

Youn, whose term expires in early 2025, came under criticism last year when the Culture Ministry unprecedentedly revealed the result of a special audit which showed 16 cases of illegal and inappropriate actions at the museum, including purchasing artworks at auction. Youn pledged to improve the museum’s system while denying some of the audit findings.

Youn was appointed to head the state museum in 2019, and was reappointed for another three-year term in February 2022.

“We can’t discuss any details regarding his resignation,” a Culture Ministry official told The Korea Herald, neither confirming nor denying the resignation.

"We can't say anything as of now," a museum official said, echoing the ministry's response to questions regarding the resignation.

Youn could not be reached for comment.

Youn, who was appointed as the director during the previous liberal Moon Jae-in administration, has been under scrutiny by the current conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration since it took office last year.