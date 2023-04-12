Singer Park Jihoon turns dark with 'Blank or Black'

Park Jihoon holds a press conference for his new solo album "Blank or Black" in Seoul on Wednesday. (Maroo Entertainment)

Singer Park Jihoon returned Wednesday with his seventh EP "Blank or Black."

The album marks the singer-actor's return six months since the release of his sixth EP, "The Answer," in October.

Park held his first solo press conference on Wednesday ahead of the album's release later in the evening and discussed his new album and its making.

During the event, Park said the album will captivate people into the depth of his charms.

"The album portrays my irresistible charms through the songs," he said.

Fronting the new album is "Blank Effect," which features a fusion hip-hop score with an explosive sound and enchanting vibe.

Park said his acting in the music video for the title song was inspired from the 2019 film "Joker."

"I thought that an expressionless face is a reflection of a lonely and empty feeling. There's a scene in 'Joker' where the man dances under the street lamp with his face veiled by shadow, and it seemed to me that he was trying to act strong, as if saying, 'I'm good alone.' But inside he feels desolate and vacant. I tried to portray that emotion," the singer-actor said.

The album also includes five more tracks that showcase the different facets of the singer -- "Gemini," "Black Hour," "Matador," "Gambit (feat. Bang Yong-guk)" and "Crashing For." Bang Yong-guk is a singer-songwriter and a member of now-disbanded boy band B.A.P.