[Graphic News] Russia’s murder rate rises for first time in 20 years

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 13, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Apr 13, 2023 - 08:01

The rates of murder and attempted murder in Russia increased last year for the first time in 20 years in what some analysts suggest is a knock-on effect of the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant.

The number of murders and attempted murder cases in Russia in 2022 was 7,628, up 4 percent from 7,332 in the previous year.

The data showed a significant rise in murder rates in the Russian regions that border Ukraine.

The number of cases in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, rose from 52 in 2021 to 102, and in the Kursk region from 58 to 89.


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
