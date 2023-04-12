 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Korea, Portugal PMs agree to foster business ties

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 14:38       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 14:38
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (left) and South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are seen exchanging words during talks held at the Government Complex Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (left) and South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are seen exchanging words during talks held at the Government Complex Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and his Portuguese counterpart, Antonio Costa, on Wednesday agreed to foster development cooperation during bilateral talks held in Seoul for the first time in 39 years.

Han said in a speech before the talks that there is ample room for bilateral cooperation, which would lay a cornerstone for the rules-based international order. In response, the Portuguese Cabinet leader echoed the need for supply chain restructuring to achieve the economic resilience in the face of digitalization and energy transition.

Costa, who arrived in Korea Tuesday, paid a visit to renewable energy-focused companies and chipmakers here, including Samsung, SK and Hanwha.

He also attended a business forum jointly hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Portuguese Embassy in Korea and state-run trade and investment agency AICEP Portugal Global at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the event was attended by some 100 government officials and entrepreneurs combined from Korea and Portugal, including Costa and Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang.

Lee expressed anticipation for the growing cooperation between the two countries in the field of new and renewable energy. For example, Korea's steel wind tower maker CS Wind acquired the entire stake in Portugual-based wind tower maker ASM Industries in 2022.

This comes at a time when Korean firms are in search of opportunities to stabilize the industrial supply chain. Portugal's reserve of lithium -- considered a key raw material for secondary battery production -- is estimated to reach 60,000 metric tons, marking Europe's largest, according to US Geological Survey.

Under Portugal's green push, the country generates two-thirds of its electricity with renewable energy, while cutting its reliance on energy imports from 80 percent in 2010 to 30 percent in January.

Korea and Portugal established trade ties in 1961. Trade between the two countries have increased nearly 50 percent over the past three years to $1.19 billion in 2022, official data showed.

Costa, in his third term, has been leading the Cabinet since 2015.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114