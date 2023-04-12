 Back To Top
Sports

Pirates' Choi Ji-man goes deep for 2nd straight game

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 09:55       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 10:02
Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates (right) celebrates his solo home run against the Houston Astros with teammate Carlos Santana during the bottom of the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday (AP)
After going six games without a home run, Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates has now homered in back-to-back games.

Batting third as designated hitter, Choi blasted a solo home run off Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier during the bottom of the sixth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Choi's dinger broke a 2-2 tie, and the Pirates took a 4-2 lead after the sixth inning.

At full count, Choi got a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball at the top of the strike zone and drove it 418 feet into the seats in right field. The homer left Choi's bat at 110 mph at a launch angle of 27 degrees.

Choi had homered for the first time this season in Monday's game against the Astros.

Choi doubled in the first inning before the home run in this one, collecting multiple hits in a game for the first time this year. (Yonhap)

