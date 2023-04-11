[Graphic News] Nearly 70% of Americans are ‘afraid’ of self-driving cars: survey

Despite recent advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, Americans are growing increasingly wary of the safety of self-driving cars.

AAA released the results of its annual automated vehicle survey, finding that nearly 70 percent of respondents were afraid of self-driving cars, while less than 10 percent fully trusted them.

These numbers represent a significant shift from last year’s survey results, with the number of respondents fearful of self-driving cars spiking by 13 percentage points.

In 2023, the number of people “afraid” of self-driving cars jumped to 68 percent, with 23 percent now “unsure” and just 9 percent having “trust” in the technology. (TNS)