Bereaved family call for heaviest punishment in Daejeon school zone accident

Daejeon school zone accident victim Bae Seung-ah's older brother (left) and mother holding Bae's beloved stuffed pig during an interview after Bae's funeral in Daejeon on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The bereaved family of one of the victims of the Daejeon school zone drunk driving accident called for the heaviest punishment for the suspect, as well as for other drunk drivers, after the funeral held Tuesday.

“There should never be another child sacrificed like Seung-ah again,” victim Bae Seung-ah's older brother said in an interview with local media after the nine-year-old girl's funeral in Daejeon.

He insisted that far stricter punishments must be given to those who engage in drunk driving in order to prevent the death of children in school zones.

Bae was one of four children hit by a car as it crashed into the sidewalk in a school zone around Tanbang Middle School in Daejeon at 2:21 p.m. on Saturday. The driver, a former public official, is 66 years old and was reported to have a blood alcohol level of 0.108 percent.