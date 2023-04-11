Seoul to disclose emissions annually, nurture carbon capture tech

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) is seen inspecting a model of a facility for carbon capture, utilization and storage displayed at the Government Complex Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea finalized its first basic plan at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to gradually reduce annual national carbon emissions to address climate change, so that Asia's fourth-largest economy in 2030 would emit 40 percent less greenhouse gases compared to 2018.

The five-year overarching implementation plan for Korea to emit a net 436.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and its equivalent in 2030, compared to 727.6 million tons in 2018, gained approval at the Cabinet meeting held at the Government Complex Seoul.

Under the blueprint, Seoul looks to monitor and disclose the degree of emissions every year until 2030, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in a keynote speech.

The basic plan details annual carbon emissions goals. For example, Korea is to emit up to a net of 633.9 million tons of carbon through this year, down nearly 13 percent from 2018.

"I understand that there are some concerns raised about the audacious plan, but we should waste no time," Han said.

The government also eased the burden of reducing carbon emissions for various industries. Under the current plan, industry players are to cut their combined emissions by 11.4 percent to 230.7 million tons, in contrast with an earlier pledge in 2021 to cut emissions by 14.5 percent.

Instead, the government looks to nurture and take advantage of new technologies such as carbon capture utilization and storage, as well as the increased use of hydrogen as a source of electric power in order to offset the eased goals.

In particular, the use of carbon capture technology will enable Korea to trap and store 11.2 million tons of carbon. This is a more aggressive move compared with the October 2021 plan, where 10.3 million tons was to be captured in 2030.

Moreover, Korea's more aggressive transition to new and renewable energy, as well as a U-turn from the previous Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phaseout policy, will help make up for the eased industry goals, according to the action plan.

Korea aims to have nuclear power plants cover 32.4 percent of its energy needs by 2030, up from 27.4 percent in 2021. Renewable energy will also cover 21.6 percent of power needs by 2030, up threefold from 2021.

Cars powered by either electricity or hydrogen will reach 4.5 million by 2030, up from 430,000 in 2022.

These climate plans will cost the nation a combined 89.9 trillion won ($68.1 billion) over the course of five years until 2027, with the plan’s budget increasing by an average of 11.5 percent each year.

The action plan details the roadmap announced earlier in October 2021 for the country to become carbon neutral by 2050.