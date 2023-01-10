 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

No more winter in southern Korea if carbon emissions continue

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jan 10, 2023 - 14:58       Updated : Jan 10, 2023 - 14:58
The Seoul branch of Korea Midland Power is activated for power production amid a cold snap on Jan. 3. (Yonhap)
The Seoul branch of Korea Midland Power is activated for power production amid a cold snap on Jan. 3. (Yonhap)

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that winter will disappear in South Korea’s southern region unless greenhouse gas emissions are reduced.

Based on the high-carbon emission scenario of the 6th evaluation report of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the KMA predicted climate change in 17 metropolitan cities; 220 cities and counties; and 3,500 towns and villages nationwide. The high-carbon emission scenario, also known as SSP5-8.5, is a scenario that predicts future climate change under the premise that greenhouse gas emissions will continue similar to current levels.

According to the high-carbon scenario, winter will disappear in southern South Korea in the late 21st century from 2081 to 2100. Meteorologists define the beginning of winter as the moment when the average daily temperature falls below 5 degrees Celsius and does not rise again. According to this standard, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Ulsan, North and South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju will not be able to see winter from around the 2080s.

Winters will be replaced by longer and hotter summers. Days with heat waves and tropical nights are expected to increase by about seven to 10 times compared to the present. Heat waves are days when the daily minimum temperature is above 33 C, and tropical nights are days when the night minimum temperature is above 25 C.

The heat wave period in Seoul usually continues for around 15 days currently, but it will increase to 109.8 days in the late 21st century. The heat wave period in Busan will increase nearly 10 times from 8.1 days to 80 days, while tropical nights are expected to record a minimum of 55.2 days to a maximum of 103.3 days by region in the same period.

Meanwhile, under the low-carbon scenario, known as SSP1-2.6 -- a scenario under the premise that there will be a meaningful reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and that the world will be carbon neutral by around 2070 -- the overall outlook remained unchanged. The low-carbon scenario will still have rising temperatures, shorter winters and longer summers. However, the degree of change will be significantly more moderate compared to the SSP5-8.5 scenario.

The KMA is planning to present a more detailed prediction for climate change within this year, taking the complex geographical traits of the Korean Peninsula and past records into account.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114