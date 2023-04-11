BOK freezes rate once again

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong speaks during a press conference following the bank’s policy rate decision, at the central bank's headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea kept the base rate unchanged for a second consecutive time as inflation appears to be somewhat on the wane while the economy remains slow.

The central bank decided to hold the rate at 3.5 percent at its rate-setting meeting held Tuesday, matching market expectations that the BOK's rate hike cycle has halted.

“Inflation is projected to continue slowing down although it will remain above the target level for a considerable time. Uncertainties surrounding the policy decision are also judged to be high with increasing risks to the financial sectors in major countries,” BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said at a press briefing held Tuesday.

“It is appropriate to judge whether the base rate needs to rise further while assessing the pace of inflation slowdown, financial stability conditions and developments in other uncertainties,” Rhee said, adding all members of the monetary policy board agreed to maintain the current rate.

As Rhee said, recent figures show that inflation has passed its peak in Korea. The consumer price index for March showed prices have increased by 4.2 percent compared to the year before. It is the lowest increase since the 4.1 percent recorded in March 2022.

Though the inflation rate still surpasses the 2 percent target set by the central bank, the figures so far fit the BOK’s projection, in which it assessed the inflation rate would drop to 4.5 percent in March, and go down to the early 3 percent range by the end of this year.

“Inflation is likely to slow down in the first half of this year,” Rhee said. “For the latter half of the year, the uncertainties are high with the oil production cut from OPEC+, as oil prices will lead the changes in food prices and more.”

As the US Federal Reserve has taken a step back in its rate hike, the BOK was relieved of the pressure to go for further rate hikes. The Fed went for a 25 basis point hike last month following the recent string of bank crises with the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse collapses.

As the BOK has maintained its rate at 3.5 percent and the US target interest rate is at 4.75-5 percent, the current gap between the key rates of Korea and the US stands at 1.5 percentage point.

If the US Fed raises the rate by 25 basis points in early May as expected, the gap will widen to an unprecedented figure of 1.75 percentage point.

Though the widened gap is being met with concerns about the outflow of foreign funds and volatility in the currency exchange market, Rhee assured the market will remain stable despite the differential.

“The exchange rate itself is not the goal (for the BOK),” Rhee said. “The exchange rate is one of the cost variables (in economy). For the state, it is more about controlling uncertainties and preventing a financial crisis.”

Though going for a second consecutive rate freeze, the BOK continued to maintain a hawkish stance out of concern that the market would expect a pivot in its monetary policy.

“It is inappropriate to discuss a rate fall until the consumer price index drops below the early 3 percent range,” Rhee said.

He added, five of the six-member board members viewed that Korea’s terminal rate could go up to 3.75 percent in the near future, following the volatility in the financial market from the oil production cut and bank collapses. One other member called for the rate to stand at 3.5 percent.

The next BOK rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on May 25, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, set to be held May 2-3.