New Uzbek constitution a milestone to democratization: top envoy

Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Vitaliy Fen (right) discusses constitutional reforms with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young at his residence in Seoul. (Embassy of Uzbekistan)

Constitutional reform in Uzbekistan would pave the way for a "New Uzbekistan," said Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Vitalik Fen in a recent interaction with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young.

Uzbekistan is holding a constitutional referendum on April 30.

Fen said that the referendum strengthens the foundations of social, democratic and legal statehood and upholds human rights to achieve liberalization across all spheres of life.

"The life and outlook of Uzbek people are to change," he expressed in support of a renewal of the Uzbek Constitution adopted some 32 years ago.

"Sixty-five percent of the Uzbek constitution is to be renewed," said Fen.

According to Fen, a constitutional commission was established by the Councils of the Chambers of the Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan on May 20, 2022, in response to people's demands.

"The commission received more than 220,000 proposals from the Uzbek people," said Fen, who applauded Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for proposing the draft constitution in a public discussion and adopting it through a referendum.

Discussing major amendments under reform, Fen said that the articles of the constitution will be 155 rather than the earlier 128, envisaging to change the principle from "state-society-person" to "person-society-state," and putting human interests above all.