New Uzbek constitution a milestone to democratization: top envoy

Constitutional reform in Uzbekistan would pave the way for a "New Uzbekistan," said Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Vitalik Fen in a recent interaction with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young.
Uzbekistan is holding a constitutional referendum on April 30.
Fen said that the referendum strengthens the foundations of social, democratic and legal statehood and upholds human rights to achieve liberalization across all spheres of life.
"The life and outlook of Uzbek people are to change," he expressed in support of a renewal of the Uzbek Constitution adopted some 32 years ago.
"Sixty-five percent of the Uzbek constitution is to be renewed," said Fen.
According to Fen, a constitutional commission was established by the Councils of the Chambers of the Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan on May 20, 2022, in response to people's demands.
"The commission received more than 220,000 proposals from the Uzbek people," said Fen, who applauded Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for proposing the draft constitution in a public discussion and adopting it through a referendum.
Discussing major amendments under reform, Fen said that the articles of the constitution will be 155 rather than the earlier 128, envisaging to change the principle from "state-society-person" to "person-society-state," and putting human interests above all.
He also referred to the inclusion of Miranda rights, the Habeas Corpus Act and Uzbekistan as a legal state to empower the rights of Uzbek people.
Miranda rights refer to providing information about the rights of a person when he or she is detained by law enforcement agencies. The Habeas Corpus Act safeguards individual freedoms and prevents unlawful or false imprisonment.
Preparations underway
Fen said that 14 district commissions in Uzbekistan and 55 referendum precincts were established at diplomatic missions abroad to hold referendums.
A referendum observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe started working in the capital Tashkent, Fen added.
According to a press release from the Uzbek Embassy in Seoul, the mission consists of 10 experts with backgrounds in political, legal, media and election analysis, a long-term observer coordinator and staff and advisers from the ODIHR office.
"A voter who cannot be at his place of residence on the day of the referendum has the right to vote early," according to the release.
"Early voting begins ten days before the referendum and ends three days before the referendum," said the embassy.