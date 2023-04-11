 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New Uzbek constitution a milestone to democratization: top envoy

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 14:30       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 14:31
Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Vitaliy Fen (right) discusses constitutional reforms with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young at his residence in Seoul. (Embassy of Uzbekistan)
Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Vitaliy Fen (right) discusses constitutional reforms with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young at his residence in Seoul. (Embassy of Uzbekistan)

Constitutional reform in Uzbekistan would pave the way for a "New Uzbekistan," said Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Vitalik Fen in a recent interaction with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young.

Uzbekistan is holding a constitutional referendum on April 30.

Fen said that the referendum strengthens the foundations of social, democratic and legal statehood and upholds human rights to achieve liberalization across all spheres of life.

"The life and outlook of Uzbek people are to change," he expressed in support of a renewal of the Uzbek Constitution adopted some 32 years ago.

"Sixty-five percent of the Uzbek constitution is to be renewed," said Fen.

According to Fen, a constitutional commission was established by the Councils of the Chambers of the Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan on May 20, 2022, in response to people's demands.

"The commission received more than 220,000 proposals from the Uzbek people," said Fen, who applauded Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for proposing the draft constitution in a public discussion and adopting it through a referendum.

Discussing major amendments under reform, Fen said that the articles of the constitution will be 155 rather than the earlier 128, envisaging to change the principle from "state-society-person" to "person-society-state," and putting human interests above all.

The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young (left) poses for a photo after an interaction with Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Vitaliy Fen on constitutional reforms in Seoul. (Embassy of Uzbekistan)
The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young (left) poses for a photo after an interaction with Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Vitaliy Fen on constitutional reforms in Seoul. (Embassy of Uzbekistan)

He also referred to the inclusion of Miranda rights, the Habeas Corpus Act and Uzbekistan as a legal state to empower the rights of Uzbek people.

Miranda rights refer to providing information about the rights of a person when he or she is detained by law enforcement agencies. The Habeas Corpus Act safeguards individual freedoms and prevents unlawful or false imprisonment.

Preparations underway

Fen said that 14 district commissions in Uzbekistan and 55 referendum precincts were established at diplomatic missions abroad to hold referendums.

A referendum observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe started working in the capital Tashkent, Fen added.

According to a press release from the Uzbek Embassy in Seoul, the mission consists of 10 experts with backgrounds in political, legal, media and election analysis, a long-term observer coordinator and staff and advisers from the ODIHR office.

"A voter who cannot be at his place of residence on the day of the referendum has the right to vote early," according to the release.

"Early voting begins ten days before the referendum and ends three days before the referendum," said the embassy.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114