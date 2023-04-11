 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Big firms' borrowing costs soar in 2022 on high interest rates

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 09:41       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 09:41
(123rf)
(123rf)

Large South Korean firms saw their interest expenses spike more than 50 percent in 2022 from a year earlier due to rising interest rates, a corporate tracker said Tuesday.

The combined interest cost of 377 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales stood at 39.9 trillion won ($30.2 billion) last year, up 50.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Leaders Index.

The surge came as South Korea's central bank has remained hawkish in an effort to curb persistently high inflation. The Bank of Korea has hiked its policy rate by a combined 3 percentage points since August 2021.

The tally excludes banks and financial holding firms but includes insurers, brokerage houses and credit card companies.

Out of the total, 84 percent, or 317, saw their interest costs rise over the cited period, with the remainder posting declines.

By industry, securities companies paid the largest interest cost of 6.3 trillion won in 2022, which was up a whopping 150.4 percent from the previous year.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. and two other corporations forked out more than 2 trillion won in interest expenses.

Hyundai Motor chalked up the highest borrowing cost of 2.7 trillion won, followed by the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. with 2.5 trillion won and SK Inc., the holding firm of SK Group, with 2.1 trillion won.

In contrast to soaring borrowing costs, those firms' operating income sank nearly 18 percent on-year to 170.3 trillion won last year.

Their average interest coverage ratio thus dropped to 4.3 last year from 7.8 a year earlier, with 26 firms having a reading of less than 1.

The interest coverage ratio is obtained by dividing a company's operating profit by its interest expenses. A reading below 1 means the company's operating profit cannot cover its interest expenses. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114