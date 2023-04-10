Manhunt underway for suspect who threatens to assassinate Yoon

This picture of a pistol was attached to an online post threatening to assassinate President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

Police said Monday they were tracking a suspect who posted a terror threat online toward President Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to police, a 112 report was filed Sunday night that a terror threat had been posted to a moderate conservative online community.

The suspect uploaded the post at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday along with a photo of a pistol. The registration number of the pistol was covered.

"I bought the pistol with cryptocurrency and finally received it. The president has ruined the country and I will save the country by killing the president," he wrote. The post was deleted some hours later.

Police handed over the case to the cybercrime investigation unit of the North Chungcheong Police Agency and were attempting to track down and identify the suspect as of press time.