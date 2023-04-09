Studio Dragon confirms 2nd season of 'The Big Door Prize'

South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s drama production subsidiary, Studio Dragon, decided to renew its first original US drama series, “The Big Door Prize,” with expanded stories for the second season.

The production company confirmed the launch of its second season through a press release on Friday, ahead of the first season's fifth episode to be aired on April 15. The series premiered on March 29.

Adapted from a novel of the same title written by American writer M. O. Walsh, “The Big Door Prize” revolves around a family man and high school teacher Dusty Hubbard (played by Christopher O’Dowd), whose content life is changed after a mysterious machine appears in his life.

The strange machine is able to predict the life potentials of individuals who come in contact with it, allowing the users to make life decisions based on its printouts.

After watching how the machine changes people around him, making them go after their unfulfilled dreams and ambitions, Dusty starts to question about his own happiness and life in general.

Studio Dragon has produced many smash hit Korean dramas over the past years, including “Mr. Sunshine” (2018), “Crash Landing on You” (2019), “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (2021), “Big Mouth” (2022)” and “The Glory.”

This is its first US series targeting overseas viewers, garnering wide attention from both critics and audiences.

The 10-part half-hour comedy series has been considered a thought-provoking, delightfully touching drama by critics and viewers on the online content review site Rotten Tomatoes.

New episodes are released every Wednesday on the global streaming platform Apple TV+.