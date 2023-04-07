 Back To Top
Entertainment

Yoo Hae-jin, Lee Je-hoon to work together in new film

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 15:46       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 15:46
Actors Yoo Hae-jin (left) and Lee Je-hoon (Keyeast, Company On)
Actors Yoo Hae-jin (left) and Lee Je-hoon (Keyeast, Company On)

Actors Yoo Hae-jin and Lee Je-hoon will work together for the first time in “Moral Hazard” (working title) by director Choi Yoo-jin, who wrote the films, “Steel Cold Winter” (2013) and “Office” (2015).

“Moral Hazard” revolves around South Korea’s No.1 soju company, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, and its struggles against a global investment firm that wishes to take advantage of the situation.

Yoo will star as Pyo Jong-rok, a financial director at the liquor company, while Lee will play Choi In-beom, a member of a global investment company targeting Pyo’s company.

Production firm The Lamp of “A Taxi Driver” (2017), “Samjin Company English Class” (2020) and “Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission” (2019) will participate as the production team.

Shooting for “Moral Hazard” will kick off later this month, according to The Lamp.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
