Entertainment

BTS' Suga, IU set to release collaboration single 'People Pt.2'

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 10:14       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 10:14
The cover image of
The cover image of "People Pt.2," a collaboration single between BTS member Suga and diva IU. (BigHit Music)

Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS and diva IU are set to drop their collaboration single, titled "People Pt.2," on Friday, BTS' agency BigHit Music said.

"People Pt.2" is a prerelease track from Suga's debut solo album "D-Day," which is due on April 21.

It is their first collaboration since IU's hit song "Eight" was released in May 2020.

Suga will be the fifth member of the septet to debut as a soloist when he drops the upcoming album under the stage name Agust D, which he has used for his previous individual songs.

It will mark the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020). (Yonhap)

