[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Rebound” (South Korea) Opened April 5 Drama Directed by Jang Hang-joon Kang Yang-hyun (Ahn Jae-hong), a former basketball player and public service worker, returns to his alma mater as a newly recruited basketball coach to take charge of a team on the verge of disbandment. It’s not an easy journey.

“Air” (US) Opened April 5 Drama Directed by Ben Affleck “Air,” a biographical sports drama film directed by Ben Affleck and written by Alex Convery, tells a story of Sonny Vaccaro and sports retail giant Nike pursuing a partnership with basketball rookie Michael Jordan.

“Suzume” (Japan) Opened March 8 Adventure/Animation Directed by Makoto Shinkai “Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.