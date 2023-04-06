Louis Vuitton to hold first-ever fashion show in Seoul

Model and actor Jung Ho-yeon walks during the Louis Vuitton 2022 fall-winter collection show in Paris, France. (Louis Vuitton)

French luxury powerhouse Louis Vuitton will hold its 2023 pre-fall fashion show at Sebit Island on the Han River in Gangnam-gu, the brand’s first-ever fashion show in Korea, on April 29.

The occasion marks the brand's first fashion show for its pre-fall collection. Until now, the brand has only showcased pre-fall items via a look book.

Pre-fall fashion, also referred to as a "buy now, wear now" collection, is a smaller collection that presents wearable yet stylish clothes and items. It is less experimental compared to the runway looks that are presented at fashion week.

Louis Vuitton held a fashion show at Incheon Airport in 2019, but it was a repeat of the 2020 Cruise spin-off show that was held in New York in May the same year.

Industry insiders said it is highly likely that Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, who has been at the helm of the brand's women's wear since 2013, will visit Seoul for the brand's first-ever offline pre-fall collection show.

Following LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault’s visit to Seoul last month, market experts said the fashion show will offer a variety of things to see as LVMH pays closer attention to the Korean luxury market.

In 2011, Italian luxury brand Fendi presented its 2011 fall-winter collection at Sebit Island.