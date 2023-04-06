[Herald Interview] 'Music is everything to me,' Gong Min-bae, violinist with autism, says

The story of 18-year-old violinist Gong Min-bae, who was diagnosed with high-functioning autism at the age of 5, is one of overcoming adversity, as he has managed to turn his diagnosis into an opportunity to excel in music.

“Music is everything to me,” Gong told reporters during a press conference held Thursday. "I feel good and comfortable (when playing the violin)," he said, adding that he finds nothing difficult when he is playing his instrument.

He makes eye contact with people and smiles. He spends 4–5 hours a day playing his violin. His mom, Im Mi-sook, noted that this is an incredible improvement from 15 years ago.

“Everything got so much better after (Gong) began to study piano and violin. He still has some limitations in communication but compared to where he started, his current status is remarkable,” Im said, explaining that Gong would not want to eat, go to the bathroom or make eye-contact, and that he was always covering his ears.

Im decided to enroll him in piano lessons so that he could spend some time by himself while she was at work. She then put 10-year-old Gong in violin classes instead of other forms of care. The decision which stemmed from the needs of a desperate working mom ultimately transformed her son.

Gong now attends Hwasung Narae School, a public school for those with special needs, and has collaborated with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra on the group's program which brings together people with and without disabilities.