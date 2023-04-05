Jeon Do-yeon says she approached director Byun Sung-hyun of ‘Kill Boksoon’

Jeon Do-yeon said it was she who first approached Byun Sung-hyun, director of the Netflix action film “Kill Boksoon.” She was looking to collaborate with young and rising filmmakers after her own silver screen projects had faltered.

“I had spent quite a long time waiting for the right project to come along, but I wanted to become more of an independent actor. So I approached a number of young and rising directors and director Byun was one of them,” Jeon told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul, Wednesday.

According to Jeon, the director found Jeon and the character Gil Bok-soon similar to one another.

In the film, Jeon plays lead character Gil Bok-soon, a legendary female assassin who juggles killing and parenting her teenage daughter Jae-young (Kim Si-a).

“Byun visited my house often and he found it funny to see me panic at home doing household chores and hardly communicating with my 15-year-old daughter. To be honest, ‘Kill Boksoon’ is not just about action but is a family movie of a struggling working mom,” Jeon said.

She explained that the life of a working mom is a universally interesting topic and the story of a killer who is not merciless and grows by raising a daughter attracted her to the film, and global audiences connect with that as well.