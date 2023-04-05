Ho-Am Foundation picks prize winners

From left are Pohang University of Science and Technology distinguished professor Ihm Ji-soon, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Choi Kyoung-shin, Hanyang University chair professor Sun Yang-kook, Harvard Medical School professor Marcia Haigis and pianist Cho Seong-jin. (Ho-Am Foundation)

The Ho-Am Foundation on Wednesday announced the winners of its annual Samsung Ho-Am Prize award for this year in the fields of science, engineering, medicine, arts and community service.

This year’s prizes went to Ihm Ji-soon, a distinguished professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology, for physics and mathematics; Choi Kyoung-shin, a professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison, for chemistry and life sciences; Sun Yang-kook, chair professor at Hanyang University, in engineering; Marcia Haigis, a professor at Harvard Medical School, for medicine; pianist Cho Seong-jin, for arts; and medical non-governmental organization Global Care, for community service, the foundation said.

The recipients were selected from candidates recommended by 46 leading organizations and experts in each professional field through a four-month evaluation by scholars and experts, the Ho-Am officials said.

“This year's laureates are recognized for their global impact and exceptional achievements in their respective fields,” a Ho-Am Foundation official said.

The foundation said it appreciated the fact that two young female scientists were included in the list of his year’s award winners. It also highlighted that pianist Cho became the youngest awardee in the award’s art category.

Each recipient will be awarded a diploma and a Ho-Am Prize medal with prize money of 300 million won ($228,400). The Ho-Am Prize Ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 1.

Named after the penname of Samsung group’s late founder Lee Byung-chull, the Samsung Ho-Am Prize was established in 1990 by Lee Kun-hee, the late chairman of Samsung. The prize is given to individuals and groups that have made significant contributions to academics, arts, social development and welfare of humanity.

So far, a total of 32.5 billion won worth of prize money was given to 170 individuals and groups, according to the foundation.

The foundation plans to hold lectures for youths across the country by inviting distinguished scholars, including the winners of the Samsung Ho-Am prize, in August.