South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (center), Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (third from left) and other government and company officials pose for a photo at Samsung Display’s Asan Campus in Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday in celebration of the tech giant’s new 4.1 trillion won ($3.1 billion) investment into upgrading production lines of high-end display panels by 2026. Samsung said its planned investment could help facilitate related industrial ecosystems as well as the local economy.

By Jo He-rim ( herim@heraldcorp.com