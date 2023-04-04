South Korea, US, Japan nuclear envoys to discuss North Korea

The chief nuclear envoys from South Korea, the US and Japan will discuss North Korea on Friday at a regular in-person meeting to adjust their policy on denuclearization, amid the North’s repeated rejection of peace efforts by the three-way coalition.

The gathering in Seoul, held for the first time since December, is expected to agree to present more united front as the North continues to threaten to use nuclear weapons as long as South Korea and its biggest ally, the US, stage their March annual military exercises.

The exercises, resumed after a five-year hiatus, are meant to ensure combat readiness, according to the two allies. On Tuesday, the two wrapped up two-day anti-submarine drills that also involved Japan.

A senior Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Kim Gunn, the South Korean chief envoy on North Korea, will meet with his US counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi, separately on Thursday, a day before the three-way gathering.

“The two envoys will arrive in Seoul on Thursday just before the their respective meeting with Kim,” the official said without elaborating whether the envoys will meet with other senior Seoul officials familiar with policy on North Korea.

This week’s gathering is the latest highlight of international efforts for North Korea’s disarmament, a goal that has been elusive for many years as China and Russia, the two biggest supporters of Pyongyang, have consistently blocked attempts to place stronger sanctions on North Korea.

Analysts expect the North Korean regime to continue its missile launches for some time.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Department of Reunification Strategy Studies at Sejong Institute, said, “North Koreans will ramp up tension through mid-April at least,” referring to April 15, the “Day of the Sun,” when the country celebrates the birth of its late founder Kim Il-Sung.

North Korea has already announced that it would launch a spy satellite by April, which would be a breach of sanctions and could be used to test missile technology. A nuclear test, which Pyongyang last conducted in 2017, is also a possibility.

But experts including Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, argue that a nuclear test should not be as alarming to South Korea and the US as the North Korea’s claims to have the “capability to mount multiple nuclear warheads on missiles” and a “new way to deliver such warheads.”

Calling such advances an immediate concern, Kim said South Korean authorities should reevaluate North Korea’s undersea drones, which it says are capable of carrying out nuclear attacks. The Defense Ministry in Seoul has openly dismissed the latest weapon revealed this month, describing its effectiveness as “overblown.”