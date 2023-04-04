tvN celebrates Earth Day with ‘Photography Class in Jeju’

Cable channel tvN is set to air “Photography Class in Jeju,” a special wildlife documentary that will highlight the nature of Jeju, later this month.

Featuring actor Ryu Jun-yeol, who have been an activist with the environmental group Greenpeace, “Photography Class in Jeju” revolves around Ryu’s journey as a nature photographer with six other high school students living on Jeju Island.

The smartphone-filmed, 50-minute documentary presents Ryu and the rookie photographers, touring around the island, searching different nature-friendly spots and delving into why we should protect the vibrant environment.

The students, who have worked in groups of two, tried to raise the awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations and emphasize the immeasurable value of the natural environment.

“Photography Class in Jeju” mainly focuses on Jeju’s forests, seas and “oreum,” the parasitic volcanic cones that are spread throughout the island, which have been an inspiration for many photographers while struggling with pollution and the rising numbers of tourists.

“Celebrating the upcoming Earth Day, we are certain that ‘Photography Class in Jeju’ will inspire many viewers with a major message of environmental protection,” tvN’s latest press release quoted the production team as saying.

“After following the students’ journey throughout the documentary, the viewers will naturally empathize with the mesmerizing views of Jeju and feel the need to protect our nature,” the team added.

“Photography Class in Jeju” premieres on April 22.

It will also be available on local streaming platform Tving.