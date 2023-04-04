Yoon vetoes grain act revision, calls it 'populist bill'

An official inspects rice being stored in a low-temperature storage facility in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has exercised his presidential veto for the first time to reject a bill designed to revise the Grain Management Act, a bill that requires the government to purchase excess rice yields.

Calling it a typical populist tactic, Yoon vetoed the bill passed by the National Assembly because it would place financial burden on the government, according to the presidential office. This marks the first veto by a Korean president in seven years. The bill was passed last month by parliament where the main opposition Democratic Party holds a majority.

The Grain Management Act is designed to secure stable food supplies through the efficient management of the supply and demand for grain. The proposed revision mandates that the government purchases all excess rice production when the surplus production exceeds 3-5 percent of the demand or when the price of rice falls by 5-8 percent compared to the previous year.

President Yoon has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the revision, citing concerns that it could impose a significant financial burden on the government and incentivize the overproduction of rice, ultimately impeding agricultural competitiveness.