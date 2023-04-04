KOZ Entertainment’s 1st boy group produced by Zico to debut in May

Rapper and producer Zico is gearing up for the debut of his K-pop boy group.

The first K-pop boy group of KOZ Entertainment is set to enter the music scene on May 30, according to KOZ Entertainment on Tuesday.

KOZ Entertainment is an affiliate of Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, which was initially launched by Zico back in 2018.

The sub-label currently houses Zico and singer-songwriter Dvwn.

All eyes are on whether this group will turn out to be successful among the many others to also debut in the first half of this year. It is the first group to be produced by a second-generation K-pop idol.

Zico is a K-pop idol that made his debut in 2011 as part of the boy group Block B.

He continued to build on his career as a top-ranking solo artist and producer, topping local music charts with trendy hits like “Any Song” and “New Thing.”

The soon-to-debut boy group is likely to be a hip-hop-style boy group as Zico is a rapper that has experience producing music and artists in that genre, as evidenced by Mnet’s hip-hop survival program “Show Me The Money.”

Zico also took part in producing the successful K-pop boy group Enhypen from Mnet’s idol audition program “I-LAND,” along with Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of Hybe, and soloist Rain.