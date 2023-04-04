 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

KOZ Entertainment’s 1st boy group produced by Zico to debut in May

By Hong Yoo
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 11:27       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 11:27
Rapper and producer Zico (KOZ Entertainment)
Rapper and producer Zico (KOZ Entertainment)

Rapper and producer Zico is gearing up for the debut of his K-pop boy group.

The first K-pop boy group of KOZ Entertainment is set to enter the music scene on May 30, according to KOZ Entertainment on Tuesday.

KOZ Entertainment is an affiliate of Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, which was initially launched by Zico back in 2018.

The sub-label currently houses Zico and singer-songwriter Dvwn.

All eyes are on whether this group will turn out to be successful among the many others to also debut in the first half of this year. It is the first group to be produced by a second-generation K-pop idol.

Zico is a K-pop idol that made his debut in 2011 as part of the boy group Block B.

He continued to build on his career as a top-ranking solo artist and producer, topping local music charts with trendy hits like “Any Song” and “New Thing.”

The soon-to-debut boy group is likely to be a hip-hop-style boy group as Zico is a rapper that has experience producing music and artists in that genre, as evidenced by Mnet’s hip-hop survival program “Show Me The Money.”

Zico also took part in producing the successful K-pop boy group Enhypen from Mnet’s idol audition program “I-LAND,” along with Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of Hybe, and soloist Rain.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114