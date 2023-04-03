 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Indonesian foreign minister attends Iftar in Seoul

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 14:55

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (front row, center) attends the Iftar dinner hosted by Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto (front row, fourth from right) in Yeouido, Seoul, last Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (front row, center) attends the Iftar dinner hosted by Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto (front row, fourth from right) in Yeouido, Seoul, last Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (front row, center) attended the Iftar dinner hosted by Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto (front row, fourth from right) in Yeouido, Seoul, last Wednesday. Iftar is a meal taken by Muslims at sunset to break the daily fast during Ramadan.

Marsudi was in Seoul to attend the 2nd Summit for Democracy, the Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting and the 4th Indonesia-Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

The dinner was followed by an informal briefing by Marsudi on the priorities of Indonesia's leadership in ASEAN and MIKTA in 2023. MIKTA refers to an informal grouping of middle powers including Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.

Marsudi discussed ASEAN and MIKTA as positive forces that contribute to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity. She asked ASEAN and MIKTA countries to collaborate in maritime cooperation, infrastructure, the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and trade and investment cooperation -- the four priority areas of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114