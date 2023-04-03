 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

[Photo News] Friends of Green Climate Fund

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 14:46
Ambassadors, counselors and Green Climate Fund executives attend the Friends of the Green Climate Fund meeting at the Grand Hyatt in Seoul on Friday. The group was launched in 2021 to strengthen the relationship between the GCF headquarters in Korea and the diplomatic corps, and to share activities and achievements of the fund. The GCF supports developing nations to respond to the climate crisis. Attendees discussed the critical role of climate finance in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement with the participation of representatives from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Congo, Costa Rica, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Guatemala, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, South Korea, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, the UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, the USA and Zambia. (GCF)
Ambassadors, counselors and Green Climate Fund executives attend the Friends of the Green Climate Fund meeting at the Grand Hyatt in Seoul on Friday. The group was launched in 2021 to strengthen the relationship between the GCF headquarters in Korea and the diplomatic corps, and to share activities and achievements of the fund. The GCF supports developing nations to respond to the climate crisis. Attendees discussed the critical role of climate finance in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement with the participation of representatives from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Congo, Costa Rica, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Guatemala, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, South Korea, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, the UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, the USA and Zambia. (GCF)


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114