[Photo News] Friends of Green Climate Fund

Ambassadors, counselors and Green Climate Fund executives attend the Friends of the Green Climate Fund meeting at the Grand Hyatt in Seoul on Friday. The group was launched in 2021 to strengthen the relationship between the GCF headquarters in Korea and the diplomatic corps, and to share activities and achievements of the fund. The GCF supports developing nations to respond to the climate crisis. Attendees discussed the critical role of climate finance in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement with the participation of representatives from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Congo, Costa Rica, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Guatemala, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, South Korea, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, the UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, the USA and Zambia. (GCF)