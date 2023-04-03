World Expo; showcasing progress in a truly global setting

For over a century and a half, World Expos have provided opportunities for members of the global community to come together and showcase their greatest innovations, promoting progress and fostering international cooperation.

It was at these expositions where the live TV broadcast, the telephone, mechanical computer and other paradigm-shifting inventions were first introduced to the world.

Sanctioned by the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE), the international event dates back to 1851 when the Great Exhibition in London was held in the iconic Crystal Palace, demonstrating the inventions of the Industrial Revolution. While the themes have varied throughout its history, the expositions -- or world fairs -- have provided a platform for nations to showcase their respective achievements to the rest of the world.

South Korea is currently throwing all its weight behind efforts to prove to the visiting delegations of the BIE that the port city of Busan is the best place to host the upcoming World Expo 2030. The intergovernmental organization based in Paris -- consisting of 170 member states -- oversees and regulates all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of a non-commercial nature.