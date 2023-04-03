With flaming hot, elegant stage, Red Velvet reclaims 'queendom'

Red Velvet kicks off the last day of their 4th concert, "R to V," with their track "Pose." (SM Entertainment)

Thousands of people cheered as the lights of the KSPO Dome in Seoul shone bright, signalling the beginning of Red Velvet’s fourth concert, “R to V.”

The excitement from the audience was palpable as the long-awaited concert kicked off after three years and five months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a lift, the queens appeared on stage wearing stunning jet-black outfits that made them look like five black swans.

Red Velvet began their last day of the gig on Sunday with “Pose,” the sidetrack of the quintet’s sixth mini album “Queendom” giving a little twist to the original set list.

“The name of our concert is ‘R to V’ which stands for red to velvet. From flaming red to elegant velvet, we wanted to show that we can do everything,” explained Joy of Red Velvet.

As this concert was being live-streamed via Beyond LIVE, Wendy did not forget to greet their global fans.

“Are you guys having fun? This is just the beginning! Hope you guys enjoy our concert today,” said Wendy in English.

The quintet performed a series of sidetracks from their mini albums for the first time on stage including “Beg for Me,” “Bamboleo,” “Zoom,” “Bye Bye,” “On a Ride” and “Celebrate.”

The “Red” section of the gig which was the first half of the concert was filled with seductive and powerful performances.

Red Velvet, K-pop veterans who made their debut in 2014, showcased the perfect balance between their vocals, performance and energy.

When the girls performed their hit tracks such as “Peek-A-Boo” and “Psycho,” their fandom Luvies shouted out special cheer chants for Red Velvet.

The K-pop queens did not forget to satisfy their fans with individual dance breaks as they performed “Bad Boy.”

Each of them demonstrated smoothly flowing dance moves that were breathtaking.

There was not a single moment for the dome to cool down as even when the girls went backstage to prepare for their next set, a mega dance crew performance filled up the gap with dazzling dance performances.

The mega crew consisted of 25 dancers led by the renowned performance director Choi Young-jun.

Creative use of the main stage was also a feature to watch out for.

The “Velvet” section of the concert started off like a musical when Red Velvet appeared on stage on a lift decorated as a music box.