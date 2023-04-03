 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

OpenAI CEO to visit Seoul as early as next month

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 13:41       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 13:41
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Reuters-Yonhap)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Reuters-Yonhap)

The CEO behind the company that created the humanlike chatbot ChatGPT is planning to visit Korea as part of his world tour to meet with users, developers and people interested in artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of California-based startup OpenAI, announced via Twitter Thursday that he has planned to visit 17 major cities around the world in May and June.

Altman’s planned stops include Seoul, Toronto, Washington, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, Madrid, Brussels, Munich, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, Dubai, New Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta and Tokyo.

The exact purpose of the visit and tour dates for each city have not yet been disclosed, but the CEO wrote on his Twitter account: “Hoping to give talks in some of the cities and meet with policymakers.”

On the same day, he made another post, outlining three critical components for a good artificial general intelligence future: aligning super-intelligence, coordinating AGI efforts and implementing a global regulatory framework.

OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public last November, which surprised the world with its ability to learn and adapt quickly to new information as it was designed to generate responses in a conversational style.

Following the announcement of a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in the startup, Microsoft unveiled the ChatGPT-powered search app Bing. It further looks to bring AI technology to its most recognizable Office apps, including Word and PowerPoint.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114