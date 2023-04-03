 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

S. Korean Im Sung-jae trying to realize dream of winning Masters

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 11:29       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 11:29
Im Sung-jae, South Korea's golf player (Im Sung-jae's official Instagram account)
Im Sung-jae, South Korea's golf player (Im Sung-jae's official Instagram account)

South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae grew up dreaming of winning the Masters and donning the iconic green jacket. With two top-10 finishes in three career appearances at Augusta National Golf Club, Im is hoping that dream will turn into reality this week.

"I have a lot of fond memories at the Masters, and I am looking forward to this year's tournament as well," Im said in an interview with the PGA Tour on Monday. The Masters will begin Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. "Hopefully, I can make the cut and finish in the top 10."

The 25-year-old tied for second place in 2020 and then tied for eighth last year.

"I've long dreamed of putting on the green jacket, and I will try to make that happen at some point," Im added. "No Korean player has won this tournament yet, and once a Korean player wins it, it will give hope to others that they too can win majors. I don't know if I will be the one to do it, but I will try to win the Masters."

Just as he has always done, Im did not play the week before the Masters. He said he tried to work on his game and his conditioning ahead of the first major of the season.

"Whenever I go to Augusta National, I feel the kind of nerves that I don't feel at other tournaments," Im said. "I've played here three times, and I will try to use that experience to my advantage."

Augusta has been lengthened, with the par-five 13th now playing 35 yards longer at 545.

"The past three years, I either hit a 3-wood or a driver off the tee, but I will have to go with the driver the whole time this year. That way, I won't have to think too much about tee shots there," Im said. "The 10th, 11th and 12th holes will be crucial. If I can escape that stretch with pars, I should be able to put up good scores." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114