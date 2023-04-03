 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 09:50       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 09:51
Firefighters and Army soldiers try to put out the smoldering fires on Mount Inwang in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Firefighters and Army soldiers try to put out the smoldering fires on Mount Inwang in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Firefighting authorities on Monday are making last-ditch efforts to contain a wildfire on a mountain in central Seoul, as smoldering fires have not been completely extinguished for over 20 hours.

The fire started on Mount Inwang, a popular trekking spot in the central ward of Jongno, shortly before noon Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong wind, temporarily forcing about 120 households to evacuate, according to the Seoul city government. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The main fire was put out at around 5 p.m. Sunday, but firefighters were still having difficulty extinguishing the smoldering fires despite all-night operations, the government said, adding the fire extinguishing rate reached 98 percent as of 6:50 a.m. Monday.

The government estimates the fire has burned about 15 hectares of woodland, equivalent to 21 football fields.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire, leaving all possibilities open, including arson and accidental fire, as soon as the blaze is completely put out. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114