National

Fire breaks out on Inwangsan

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Apr 2, 2023 - 15:07       Updated : Apr 2, 2023 - 15:07
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A large forest fire broke out on the slopes of Inwangsan, a mountain in central Seoul, on Sunday. According to authorities, the blaze began at approximately 11:53 a.m. and quickly spread to the northern side of the mountain, burning an area approximately the size of 30 football fields.

No deaths or casualties had been reported as of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Fire Agency deployed nine helicopters, 85 rescue vehicles and 580 personnel to extinguish the fire. Fire authorities have issued a level 2 emergency fire alert after the fire broke out. Korea operates a three-level emergency fire alert system, with level 3 being the highest. President Yoon Suk Yeol also ordered to take every possible means to contain the fire.

Local firefighting officials limited access to the fire-hit mountain and helped nearby residents from 120 households evacuate as the blaze spread to areas in Gaemi Village of Hongje-dong, Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of press time, according to officials.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
