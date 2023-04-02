 Back To Top
Entertainment

Disney+ to release new BTS Suga doc series

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 2, 2023 - 15:54       Updated : Apr 2, 2023 - 15:54
“Suga: Road to D-Day” (Walt Disney Korea)
“Suga: Road to D-Day” (Walt Disney Korea)

Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., has announced the release of music documentary “Suga: Road to D-Day.”

The upcoming series features Suga, the 30-year-old artist and one part of K-pop sensation BTS, traveling through different cities, including Seoul, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Malibu in California, San Francisco and more, sharing his innermost stories and offering a glimpse into his work behind the scenes.

This is not the first time the global streamer has featured a beloved South Korean idol singer.

Disney+ quenched the thirst of K-pop fans with a concert film and documentary series of the world’s biggest K-pop girl group Blackpink and K-pop legends Super Junior, respectively.

An additional documentary series featuring BTS, “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” is scheduled for later this year as well.

Coming after the 250-minute Los Angeles concert film “BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage” last year, “Suga: Road to D-Day” marks the streamer’s fourth project with BTS, with “In the Soop: Friendication” (2022) and “J-Hope in the Box” (2023) the others.

Though detailed information about “Suga: Road to D-Day,” including the running time and exact date of release, has yet to be announced, the documentary is due for the first half of the year on Disney+.

Suga (Bit Hit Music)
Suga (Bit Hit Music)


By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
